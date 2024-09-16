JUST IN: JAMB to Limit Physical Interaction With Candidates Over Fraud, Details Emerge
- The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) recently met with the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede
- Ridwan Opeyemi, the association’s president, led a team to JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Abuja
- During the meeting, Prof. Oloyede stated that in due course, candidates' interactions would be limited to online only with calls recorded for effective monitoring and quality control
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and tertiary education in Nigeria and Africa.
Bwari, Abuja - The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said given that many of the candidates who sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are reportedly underage, it is considering limiting physical contact with those with challenges.
Legit.ng reports that the JAMB boss said this will avoid any alleged issue of extortion and other forms of exploitation.
He stated that in due course, interactions would be limited to online only with calls recorded for effective quality control.
The JAMB's helmsman's stance was contained in the board's latest bulletin, released on Monday, September 16, and sent to Legit.ng.
Per the bulletin, Oloyede dropped this hint during his interaction with the leadership of the National Association of Polytechnics Students (NAPS) recently in Abuja.
JAMB kicks against fraudulent admission practices
The former UNILORIN vice chancellor said JAMB had received a series of reports bordering on some unwholesome practices adding that a team had been deployed to investigate the claims. He promised to make the findings known to all.
Oloyede urged students who had accused some JAMB officials and other operatives such as CBT centres of extortion in the name of 'regularisation' or other services to provide credible evidence, adding that any staff found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.
JAMB sends message to prospective UTME candidates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB reminded all prospective candidates that the processes for the UTME and direct entry (DE) are personal.
JAMB stated that the processes should be conducted by the candidates themselves—rather than through schools or agents.
