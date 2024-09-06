A brilliant boy from Ondo state has received accolades on social media due to his performance in the 2024 JAMB

The boy, Akinwonmi Samuel Ayobami, obtained 350 marks in the nationwide examination for university admission

His performance attracted a lot of praise as people are recommending him to be considered for a scholarship offer

A Nigerian boy who is brilliant has been praised for doing exceptionally well in the 2024 JAMB.

Akinwonmi Samuel Ayobami came out of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with an impressive score.

The boy has been praised for his performance in the 2024 JAMB. Photo credit: X/Oluyemi Fashipe and JAMB.

Source: UGC

After the result of the UTME was released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), it was seen that Akinwonmi scored 350.

Akinwonmi's story was shared on X by Olúyẹmí Fásípè who revealed that he hails from Ondo state.

He noted that Akinwonmi is from Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

Oluyemi said:

"Introducing Akinwonmi Samuel Ayobami from Idanre Local Government Area. He scored 350 in the recent JAMB examination. Let us acknowledge his outstanding achievement, please."

A breakdown of the result shows that Akinwonmi scored 69 in Use of English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 91 in chemistry.

Akinwonmi applied to study computer science at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

See the post below:

Reactions to Akinwonmi JAMB result

@ebenadeniyan said:

"This has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Education."

@TobiDaGreatest said:

"Why did you choose FUTA? With my 298 score and Primary & Secondary School in Ondo State. I chose UNILAG & Entered On Merit. That change in Environment is one of my Best Decisions in life."

@SeaJustified said:

"He cannot get admission because he's under 18 years old."

@BillionOte said:

"Can the ONDO STATE government celebrate him formally."

@prince_adeseye said:

"Thank you so much for taken this up bro, you’re indeed a blessing to this generation."

Science student shares JAMB result

Earlier, a student proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng