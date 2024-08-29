The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has intervened as NYSC rejected science laboratory technology (SLT) graduates without professional certification.

NBTE called on NYSC to revoke its decision to make the NISLT certificate a requirement for national service

The NBTE executive secretary, Idris Bugaje, said the agency remains the country's sole regulator of polytechnic education

FCT, Abuja - The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) said the Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should have sought clearance from it before rejecting science laboratory technology (SLT) graduates without professional certification.

NBTE stated while reacting to NYSC's new policy that SLT graduates from polytechnics must be registered with the National Institute for Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) before being mobilized for service.

NISLT regulates the practice of SLT in secondary schools, colleges of education, polytechnics, universities, research institutes, and industries in Nigeria.

The NBTE executive secretary, Idris Bugaje said the agency has never made registration with any professional body as a condition for polytechnic graduation.

Bugaje in a letter addressed to NYSC insisted that NBTE remains the country's sole regulator of polytechnic education, TheCable reports.

He explained that NBTE carries out joint accreditation of programmes with the NISLT and other professional bodies.

“The NYSC should have sought clearance from the NBTE as regulators of the polytechnic sector before taking this decision.

“The NBTE regulates polytechnics. No professional body shall be allowed to take over that mandate.”

Bugaje asked the NYSC to revoke the decision as a condition for mobilising HND graduates for national service.

“Professional bodies can wait for these graduates after NYSC to register with them, for those who wish to practice.”

