The Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) has voiced its approval of the Federal Government's new policy, which prohibits candidates under the age of 18 from taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO) exams.

Education Minister Tahir Mamman recently revealed that the Federal Government has implemented a new policy, establishing 18 as the minimum age for students to sit for secondary school leaving exams.

With this new policy, candidates under the age of 18 are now barred from taking the WASSCE and SSCE exams, which are essential for progressing to higher education.

Speaking with the media, the national president of the PTA said, “I expressed my support for the education policy. The minister is not introducing a new policy; it has always been part of the education system. When students sit for WASSCE or NECO at 18 years old, they have reached an age of maturity. Such exams are not for immature students or under 18. You shouldn’t expect underage students in universities or sitting WASSCE and NECO. That’s the standard we followed; even my children did not enter university before turning 18.

“If they are old enough, they will be fully prepared and mature enough to face the challenges that come with attending a higher institution. This is the correct approach; students should take their exams at 18.”

However, Chidi Chinedu, a public analyst who spoke with Legit.ng, had a differing view: “This is a complicated issue. On the one hand, it is rational to want only young adults to go to university because, on normal considerations, they would be mature enough to deal with the demands—social (especially) and academic—that such an environment imposes. To that extent, the age 18 proposal seems reasonable. On the other hand, the question of age cannot be considered in isolation; there are multiple issues to factor in, especially in Nigeria.

“Firstly, you cannot abruptly impose age limit at the top; you have to take into account the journey of these kids through the lower academic system. Many of them go through primary and secondary schools rapidly, skipping classes in some instances. Having now arrived at the stage to go into university, restricting them would create serious complications as some are between 15 and 17. To truly have an enforceable and fair age restriction mandate, it must include lower academic levels.

“Secondly, the level of exposure and awareness today has to be taken into consideration. Technology and a globalized culture of enlightenment have created more aware generations. At 15, 16 and 17, many young people may well cope with higher education among their peers.

“More so, in a country where strikes are synonymous with public higher education, and age limits exist for job vacancies, it would be cruel and unfair to impose the 18 years minimum. If there must be age limit, these realities must be seriously factored in."

The new policy aims to ensure that students are adequately prepared and mature enough to handle the rigors of higher education, aligning with long-standing educational standards. However, it also raises significant concerns about fairness and practicality in the Nigerian context.

