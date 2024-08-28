The management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc states that the company has given postpaid customers a return of N13 billion

The company recommended clients to analyse their April 2024 bills to identify the actual amount of money that was reimbursed to them directly

It said that consumers in the states of Benue, Bauchi, Gombe, and the Plateau received refunds totalling 219,752,347 kWh

As directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc's management reports that the business has returned N13 billion to postpaid consumers who were mistakenly overcharged between January and September 2023.

The company's Head of Corporate Communications, Friday Adakole Elijah, signed and released a press statement on Tuesday that included this information.

Elijah revealed in a BusinessDay report that 52,000 consumers received this return. He advised clients to review their April 2024 bills to determine the precise amount of money that was reimbursed to them personally.

“A total of 219,752,347 kWh were refunded to customers in Benue, Bauchi, Gombe, and Plateau States,” the release read.

In the statement, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc pledged to continue providing all of its clients with the highest level of commitment and attention.

Earlier, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced on August 27 that six states have officially gained the authority to regulate their electricity markets.

Following the transfer of regulatory power from the NERC, the states—Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, and Edo—will now oversee their respective electricity markets.

These states have established their own electricity regulatory agencies to manage and oversee the sector.

