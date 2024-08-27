Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) graduates might have a training scheme equivalent to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The minister of state for youth development, Olawande Wisdom, said NCE graduates can have the training in their states and the camp

Olawande said the ministry is working hard to bring renewed hope to people through reforms and training

Ibadan, Oyo state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced a plan to introduce a training scheme equivalent to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) graduates.

The minister of state for youth development, Olawande Wisdom, said the major priority of the ministry is the training of Nigerian citizens.

Olawande disclosed that the ministry of youth would partner with the ministry of education to introduce new training reforms.

As reported by Vanguard, he made this known at the opening of the BEMORE OYO 2024 Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Monday, August 26.

He said the training of youths by organisations such as the Boys’ Brigade, Girl Guides and others had kept many away from social vices.

“We have NYSC for those who finished from universities, but what of those who finished from NCE and others?

“So, we want to set up a training such that you don’t need to go to other states to have it – you can have it in your state and the camp.

“A lot of reforms are going on and we are trying as much as possible to bring a renewed hope to people; to the girls and boys.”

