President Bola Tinubu's administration, through the ministry of education, said no fewer than 21,600 students are in possession of fake certificates obtained from degree mills in countries such as the Benin Republic and Togo

The probe by Nigeria aims to tackle the proliferation of fake degrees that shook the country's academic institutions following an investigative report

However, it has emerged that not all Nigerian students in Benin Republic and Togoo are in illegal universities

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has disclosed that only five universities in Benin Republic and three in Togo are officially accredited to offer degree programmes.

Education minister, Tahir Mamman, stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, August 25, monitored by Legit.ng.

The Nigerian government is tackling the scourge of fake academic degrees. Photo credit: @ProfTahirMamman

Nigerian authorities crack down on fake degrees

On the suspension of evaluation of degrees from Benin Republic, Togo after the certificate racketeering saga, Mamman asserted that it is a ''danger to the country'' as well as a global problem.

Check out a list of the Benin and Togo institutions licenced to run degrees below:

University of Abomey-Calavi, Benin Republic Université de Parakou, Benin Republic Université Nationale des Sciences, Technologies, Ingénierie et Mathématiques (UNSTIM Abomey) Université Nationale d'Agriculture, Benin Republic Université Africaine de Développement Coopératif, Benin Republic Université de Lomé, Togo Université de Kara, Togo The Catholic University of West Africa, Lome, Togo

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government in March 2024 set up an inter-ministerial investigative committee on fake degree certificate milling, to probe the activities of certificate racketeers.

This followed an investigative report published by a Nigerian online news platform which exposed the activities of fake degree mills in Benin Republic.

Fake graduates: Educator calls for prosecution

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, said higher institution authorities "need to stop corrupting the innocent students".

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ogungbayi noted that due process is not usually followed in admission pursuits by some Nigerians.

