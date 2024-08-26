On Monday, NYSC said the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 call-up letters for prospective corps members is out

NYSC management also gave an update on the stream's orientation camp and released tips to help ensure the safety and well-being of the prospective members, via a guide shared on its website

A call-up letter is a letter that the NYSC sends to registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) calling them for the National Youth Service Programme

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the release of the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 call-up letters for prospective corps members.

NYSC releases 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 call-up letters. Gives update on the orientation course. Photo credit: National Youth Service Corps

Source: Facebook

The corps made the announcement in a post shared on its X page on Monday, August 26.

According to the post, NYSC said orientation camp for the 2024 Batch B Stream II is expected to start on August 28, 2024, and close on September 17, 2024. The swearing-in-ceremony will be held on August 30.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by The Punch, “While some of those posted to Zamfara will have in Kebbi and Sokoto etc.”

The corps, however, advised prospective corps members to print and sign an addendum, which will be submitted during registration at the orientation camp.

NYSC shares safety tips

Also, NYSC shared tips to guide the guide prospective Corps members.

1. Do not travel to the Orientation Camps at night. Break your journey when necessary.

2. Report on your scheduled reporting date.

3. Apply for spelling error and name rearrangement on your dashboard.

4. After documentation in the Camp, you cannot change your Date of Birth, Date of Graduation, Course of Study and Passport Photograph.

5. Do not report to the Camp if there is any discrepancies in your course of study or with the Date of Graduation on your Statement of Result and your Call-up Letter. Contact your Institution to sort it out.

Read more on NYSC here:

NYSC to reject graduates with conflicting credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NYSC announced that candidates with discrepancies in their credentials will not be registered for orientation.

This update comes as a new batch of tertiary institution graduates prepares for mobilisation for the mandatory national service.

The commission advises that graduates with any issues should rectify them promptly to be eligible for consideration.

Source: Legit.ng