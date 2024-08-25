The National Youth Service Corps has announced that candidates with discrepancies in their credentials will not be registered for orientation

This update comes as a new batch of tertiary institution graduates prepares for mobilisation for the mandatory national service

The commission advises that graduates with any issues should rectify them promptly to be eligible for consideration

The Nigerian Federal Government commission in charge of the National Youth Service Corps stated that any graduate with a conflicting graduation date would not be registered for orientation.

The commission noted that the graduation date on graduates' NYSC portal must match the one on their statement of results for them to be registered for the mandatory national service.

Candidates with issues with their statements of result are advised to sort them out before reporting to camp. Image: NYSC

It advised candidates with this issue to have it sorted out with their Students' Affairs Officers before reporting to camp.

The update was contained in a public post made on the commission's official X account, formerly Twitter, of the NYSC on Saturday, August 24.

The post read:

"PCMs with discrepancies in their date of graduation as uploaded on the NYSC portal and their statement of results will not be registered in the orientation camp"

"PCMs should sort out such issues with Students Affairs Officers (SAOs) before reporting to the camp.

FG tightens grip on education

The announcement comes as the federal government tightens its grip on the education sector following recent revelations of loopholes in the system.

Particularly concerning are the cases of Nigerians buying certificates from neighbouring institutions to shorten their years of schooling and proceed to service.

The country's Ministry of Education announced that certificates from such institutions dating back to 2017 will be revoked, potentially putting all civil servants with these certificates at risk of being laid off.

The decision was made after a careful, months-long investigation into activities that threatened the integrity of the nation's education system.

NYSC issues certificate to abducted corp members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had announced a plan to issue certificates to prospective corps members who spent their service year in the kidnappers' den.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, said the rescued corps members would no longer be required to participate in the national service.

Source: Legit.ng