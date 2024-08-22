Kerosene price has once again increased, leaving many Nigerian households with more tough decisions to make

The NBS report shows that both the price of a gallon and a litre of kerosene increased month on month and year on year

The highest average price was recorded in Akwa-Ibom, Oyo and Delta, while the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa, Taraba

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene (HHK) paid by consumers in July 2024 was N1,769.86.

This is an increase of 13.81% compared to the N1,555.11 average price for a litre recorded in June 2024.

On a year-on-year comparison, the average kerosene price in July is 40.37% from N1,260.81 in July 2023.

The NBS disclosed the figures in its latest price watch report published on its website, obtained by Legit.ng.

Breakdown of Kerosene price by states

The report revealed that in July 2024, Akwa Ibom recorded the highest average price per litre at N2,383.33, followed by Oyo at N2,375.00 and Delta at N2,309.52.

Conversely, Adamawa had the lowest price at N1,171.11, followed by Taraba at N1,191.30 and Borno at N1,381.58.

Breakdown of Kerosene price by zones

Additionally, the report indicated that the South-South region recorded the highest average retail price per litre of household kerosene at N2,086.61, followed by the South-West at N2,051.27. At the same time, the North-East had the lowest at N1,411.97.

Kerosene price by gallon

The NBS also reported that in July 2024, the average retail price per gallon of household kerosene was N5,762.10.

This represents a 1.11% increase from N5,698.68 in June 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the price rose by 33.81% from N4,306.07 in July 2023.

State breakdown by gallon

In the state profile analysis, Jigawa recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of household kerosene at N7,250.00, followed by Taraba at N7,218.27 and Kebbi at N7,158.33.

Conversely, Rivers had the lowest price at N4,234.62, with Delta and Bayelsa following at N4,500.00 and N4,800.00, respectively.

On a zonal basis, the North-West recorded the highest kerosene price at N6,742.41, followed by the North-East at N6,174.76, while the North-Central had the lowest at N4,988.61.

