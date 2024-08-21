The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price of diesel reduced in July 2024

The new data shows that new average fuel prices for a litre sold at filling stations dropped 5.71%

North East Zone has the highest price of N1600.85 while South West zone has the lowest price of N1266.57 when compared with other zones

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average retail price of automotive gas oil (diesel) paid by consumers in July 2024 was N1379.48 per litre.

The new diesel price indicates a 5.71% decrease compared to the average diesel pump price of N1462.98 per litre recorded in June 2024.

NBS stated this in its latest Automotive gas oil (Diesel) price watch report, published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

The report also noted that in July 2024, compared to the N794.48 per litre paid in July 2023, Nigerians experienced a 73.63% increase year-on-year in average prices.

Diesel is cheapest in the western states

Furthermore, the NBS provided a breakdown of state-by-state analysis, showing that the top three States with the highest average price of the product in July 2024 include Taraba State (N1721.79), Borno State (N1694.17), and Bauchi (N1619.54).

Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in the following States: Kogi State (N1186.31), Kano State (N1211.11), and Osun (N1246.82).

The zonal representation of the average diesel price shows that the North East Zone has the highest price at N1,600.85, while the South West Zone has the lowest price at N1,266.57 compared to other zones.

Here are the ten cheapest states to buy diesel

Kogi: N1,186.31

Kano: N1,211.11

Osun: N1,246.82

Ogun: N1,251.11

Abuja: N1,254.40

Lagos: N1,261.56

Edo: N1,266.67

Kwara: N1,268.00

Oyo: N1,273.33

Ekiti: N1,277.50

