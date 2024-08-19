NDLEA has advocated drug testing and counseling as pre-requisite for students seeking admission into the institutions

Hajia Fatima Abiola-Popoola, the Commandant of the NDLEA in Kwara State, made this proposal and cited one major reason

Mixed reaction has trailed the development as some Nigerians on social media X described the move by the NDLEA as a "misplaced priority"

Hajia Fatima Abiola-Popoola, the Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State, has proposed that universities require newly admitted students to undergo mandatory drug tests as part of their admission process.

NDLEA: Why new students will undergo drug tests

She explained that this would “Serve as a preventive measure while offering early intervention and counselling for those already using drugs to prevent them from becoming problematic users”.

As reported by Daily Trust, Hajia Abiola-Popoola disclosed this during a radio programme in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Speaking further, boss expressed concern over the rising number of drug users in the country, particularly among females, noting that it portends great danger for the home and society, The New Telegraph reported.

Hajia Abiola-Popoola said:

“A 2018 survey shows that 14.3 million people were using drugs in Nigeria. One out of 7 persons in Nigeria is a drug user and one out of 4 drug users is a woman.

“This shows that the society is in trouble because a woman is the administrator of the home.”

Nigerians react as NDLEA advocates drug test for student

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X;

@DailyJusticeAct tweeted:

"They should start the mandatory drug test 1st with Aso Rock admission."

@OgechukwuChime tweeted:

"No mandatory drug test for vying for president of Nigeria. Misplaced priority."

@Qualitydodo tweeted:

"He should conduct one in villa."

@Damilerejohnson tweeted:

"The same thing must be applicable to all political office holders as well."

@odubela81 tweeted:

"This should be proposed for the National Assembly of Nigeria on a weekly basis."

