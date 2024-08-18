The NDLEA arrested Paul Okwuy Mbadugha at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 12 for allegedly trafficking cocaine

The suspect was placed under observation, leading to the excretion of 88 drug pellets weighing 1.710 kilograms

In another operation, NDLEA officers at Lagos's MMIA intercepted a shipment of synthetic drugs disguised in noodles

Abuja, FCT - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended Paul Okwuy Mbadugha on charges of drug trafficking.

In a statement released on Sunday, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi revealed that the suspect was detained on August 12 at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) after testing positive for cocaine ingestion.

Babafemi explained that Mbadugha was intercepted during the outward clearance process for Qatar Airways flight QR 1432, bound for Hanoi, Vietnam, via Doha, TheCable reported.

Suspect excretes 88 pellets of drugs

The suspect was subsequently placed under observation for four days, during which he allegedly excreted 88 pellets of drugs with a total weight of 1.710 kilograms.

The NDLEA said:

"In his statement, he claimed to be a businessman based in Lagos and said a friend from the Isolo area of the state provided him with the cocaine pellets to swallow for delivery in Vietnam in exchange for $2,000."

Meanwhile, NDLEA officers at the export section of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos intercepted a shipment of Loud, a synthetic strain, weighing 800 grams and hidden inside noodles destined for Congo, Nigerian Tribune reported.

A subsequent operation at Alaba International Market in Ojo LGA resulted in the arrest of Nnamani Sunny, who was identified as the sender of the seized package.

NDLEA destroys 21,800kg drug farm in Ekiti

In Ekiti State, NDLEA officers, with the backing of the Nigerian Army, other security agencies, and local youth, conducted a raid on the Ise forest reserve at Saalaja camp, Ise-Ekiti, on Wednesday, August 14.

During the operation, they destroyed 21,800 kilograms of drug sativa cultivated across 20 hectares of farmland."

