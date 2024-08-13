NYSC, on Monday, withdrew and invalidated the certificates of national service issued to 101 graduates from the University of Calabar (UNICAL)

In a new twist, the UNICAL Pro-Chancellor has indicated that some officials of the institutions are reportedly behind the NYSC certificate forgery

In a terse statement issued to the press on Tuesday, he vowed to expose the perpetrators, describing them as criminals and not UNICAL students

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the 14th Governing Council of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), DIG Udom Ekpoudom (retd), has alleged that some school officials are behind the massive certificate fraud revealed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Ekpoudom: "Officials behind UNICAL certificates forgeries"

Ekpoudom said that investigations had commenced to uncover the perpetrators.

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, August 13, he frowned at the discovery and vowed that any officials found culpable would be seriously dealt with.

Recall that on Monday, NYSC invalidated the certificates of 101 individuals who were reportedly fraudulently mobilised for national service by UNICAL during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 service years.

Eddy Megwa, the spokesperson of NYSC, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, August 12, saying UNICAL fraudulently mobilised the affected persons.

NYSC then urged stakeholders and employers to verify graduate certificates of the scheme at its headquarters before granting them jobs.

The scheme described its action as a major crackdown on certificate fraud and a step towards ensuring the integrity of the national service programme.

UNICAL certificate forgeries: "They are criminals, not students," Ekpoudom

Reacting to the development, Ekpoudom on Tuesday, said:

“The NYSC has done very well to have uncovered this forgery. This is just the first phase. The next phase is for us to find out those behind this saga.

“I can confirm that the people are not students of UNICAL. These guys are criminals.”

