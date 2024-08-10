Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state awarded Master Shalom Adesina N1 million for his outstanding performance in the 2023 WASSCE

Adesina, a student of Rehoboth College, Ilorin, also won 15 awards at his school's graduation ceremony, including best student in various subjects and overall best student

This report provides a breakdown of Adesina's results, including the subjects he took and the grades

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state recently gave Master Shalom Adesina the sum of N1 million for his outstanding performance at the 2023 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC)

AbdulRazaq presented the cash award during a meeting held at the Ministry's conference Hall in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, on Wednesday, August 7.

Shalom Adesina had an outstanding performance in the 2023 May/June WASSCE. Photo credits: @UsmanBaba09, @Timothydamilre

The governor explained that the cash award was to encourage and support Adesina’s academic pursuit. He further stated that the student had done the state proud and deserved to be motivated.

In his remarks, the principal of Rehoboth College, Sheidu Abdulmalik, expressed his gratitude to the governor for the kind gesture and prayed for God's guidance for the governor in piloting the affairs of the state.

WAEC: Here is Shalom Adesina's WASSCE result

Adesina, a student of Rehoboth College, Pipeline, Ilorin, scored distinctions in all the subjects he sat for in WASCCE. The result below:

Data Processing - A1

Economics - A1

Geography - A1

Civic Education - A1

English Language - A1

Mathematics - A1

Biology - A1

Chemistry - A1

Physics - A1

Ololade Adesina wins 15 awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that Adesina won 15 awards at the 15th graduation ceremony of Rehoboth College, Ilorin.

He was awarded the best student in Data Processing, Civic Education, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, among others.

The former Head Boy of the college also won Barr. Adimula’s award for Best in Mathematics and English Language; Ifeoluwa Tomiwa Makinde’s award for overall best student; Mr Alaofin’s award for Best Student in Chemistry; Mr and Mrs Makinwa’s award for Best Student in Economics, as well as Mr Àjàyí’s award for best-graduating student of Rehoboth College.

In his valedictory speech, Adesina said his sterling performance in the WASSCE examinations would not have been possible without the teaching staff's doggedness and relentless efforts.

WAEC speaks on release of 2024 May/June WASSCE results

Meanwhile, WAEC announced on Tuesday, July 30, that the coordination and marking exercise for the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates has been completed.

According to WAEC, the examination results will be released 45 days after the last paper was submitted.

Ahead of the results' release, WAEC advised candidates and stakeholders to download the WaecKonnect mobile app to stay updated on the latest developments.

