Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The management of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) is in a celebration mood after one of its graduates, Cynthia Falegan, secured admission to pursue her PhD without a Master’s Degree.

Falegan will pursue her PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Toledo, Ohio, in the United States of America (USA).

ABUAD’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Femi Olofintila, congratulated Falegan for her well-merited admission into the prestigious university.

As reported by Vanguard, Olofintila stated this in a letter signed by the Acting Vice Provost for Graduate Affairs on March 20, 2024.

Why I pursuing Doctorate studies in USA

Falegan said the research foundation she acquired at ABUAD on Water and Wastewater treatment was the reason she decided to pursue her Ph. D studies in the United States.

She added that it also has to do with her love for sustainable solutions in Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta Region.

The excited graduate disclosed that the programme is full funding, which will pay for her tuition during the five years of study.

“Even though I didn’t have a Master’s Degree when I applied, I was accepted into two prestigious universities and given full funding, which will pay for all of my tuition during my five years of study. I’ll be pursuing a Ph. D in Chemical Engineering at the University of Toledo in Ohio, United States.”

