The University of Ilorin has N500 million prize in the 4th edition of JAMB's NATAP-M award

Kaduna Polytechnic was recognized as the best Polytechnic, while Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, excelled as the top College of Education, each receiving sectoral awards for its achievements

JAMB's criteria for the NATAP-M Awards include measures such as subscriber numbers by candidates, national admission rates and adherence to policy guidelines

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has emerged as the overall best tertiary institution in Nigeria, at the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board’s (JAMB) National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award (NATAP-M).

JAMB's NATAP-M award: UNILORIN wins N500m

The award was presented on Thursday, July 18, in Abuja during the 2024 JAMB policy meeting and the 4th edition of the NATAP-M Award, for the combined admission years of 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.

JAMB disclosed this in a post shared on the Board's website on Thursday. According to the post, UNILORIN was awarded an N500 million prize after securing 12 points in the overall category of five elements of the award.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1st runner-up)

Interestingly, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria emerged as second best institution with 11 points and got a cash prize of N75 million while Borno State University, Maiduguri, came third with nine points and a cash prize of N50 million.

Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna (2nd runner-up)

Also, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna emerged as second runner up and the best Polytechnic with 12 points and got the N50 million prize at the sectoral awards while Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, emerged as the best College of Education with 11 points and won the N50 million prize in the year under review.

JAMB: Criteria for selection of winners

According to JAMB, the guidelines for the 4th edition of NATAP-M Award include: The most subscribed institution by candidates, the most national in admission of candidates, improved gender intake, the highest in number of admitted international students, and the best in compliance with the policy guidelines.

Category of awards and prize

This image shows the categories of the awards won by the institutions and the prize money they get for winning the award;

