Bayero University Kano (BUK) has expelled 29 students and suspended three others for alleged examination misconduct during the last academic session

Three students were suspended for one to two semesters, and three others were exonerated due to insufficient evidence of misconduct

Acting Director of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions, and Records, Aminu Kurawa, stated that the disciplinary actions align with the university's rules

Kano state - Bayero University Kano (BUK) has expelled 29 students and suspended three others due to their alleged involvement in examination misconduct during the last academic session.

The university's management announced that three students received suspensions ranging from one to two semesters, while three others were exonerated as no misconduct was established against them.

BUK takes action against exam misconduct Photo credit: @OvieNews

Source: Twitter

Aminu Kurawa, the Acting Director of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions, and Records, disclosed this development in a statement.

As reported by Leadership, Kurawa said both undergraduate and postgraduate students were impacted by the disciplinary actions.

He said:

“The Senate at its 413 meeting held on 3rd July, expelled 29 students, rusticate 3 and warned 15 others for being found involved in examination misconduct."

He noted that the decision aligns with both external and internal rules and regulations guiding postgraduate studies.

He said:

“The decision was in accordance with General Examinations and Academic Regulations (GEAR) and of General Regulations Governing Postgraduate Studies (GRGPS) respectively."

Also, in 2023, no fewer than 27 students of Bayero University Kano, BUK, have been expelled by the institution for alleged involvement in examination misconduct, Vanguard reported.

Furthermore, the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, Hajia Amina Abdullahi, said eight other students were rusticated for the same offence.

KWASU expels 175 students over exam malpractice

In another development, Kwara State University, Malete, has expelled 175 students for various infractions.

As reported by Legit.ng, the students were expelled for offences including exam malpractice, theft, admission fraud using fake results, assault, fraud, involvement in unregistered associations, and illegal possession of a firearm,

The management of the University stressed its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline, saying the institution stands firm on producing graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.

Source: Legit.ng