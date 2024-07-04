NANS has condemned attempts to manipulate students into protesting against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has unequivocally condemned attempts to manipulate students into protesting against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This stance is a testament to the student body's commitment to upholding integrity and supporting the fight against corruption.

In a statement, NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, reiterated the association's unwavering support for the EFCC's mission to combat economic and financial crimes, The Nation reported.

Also, according to Vanguard, Emonefe expressed concern over reports of students being targeted by faceless groups to undermine the EFCC's efforts, which are crucial for Nigeria's image, prestige, and economic well-being.

"We recognise the significant impact of the Commission's work in restoring Nigeria's integrity and ensuring a secure future for all citizens," Emonefe said.

"We are ready to play our part in supporting the Commission and ensuring that Nigeria's reputation is restored and preserved on the global stage."

Student body warns student

NANS urged students to remain vigilant and not allow themselves to be exploited by corrupt elements seeking to derail the progress made by the EFCC.

Emonefe emphasised the significance of the Commission's work in restoring Nigeria's integrity and ensuring a secure future for all citizens.

The student body called on parents, guardians, and educational institutions to be aware of these manipulative tactics and to guide their wards appropriately. By doing so, NANS aims to prevent the exploitation of students and promote a culture of integrity and justice.

