Yellow Card is Gifting 10 Customers N20,000 every week to Buy Food
Nigeria

by  Legit.ng Branded Content

Every week from June 24th till July 22nd, Yellow Card is giving away ten (10) N20,000 Chowdeck vouchers to customers who transact at least N140,000 in a week on Yellow Card.

To be eligible for the Chowdeck voucher, all you need to do is have a Yellow Card account, and transact at least NGN 140,000 in a week and you stand a chance to be one of the ten people that will receive the 20,000 Naira worth of Chowdeck voucher.

A transaction can be buying or selling coins on Yellow Card, or making a cross border payment with Yellow Pay. With any of these moves, you could be part of the 10 lucky winners who will receive a free Chowdeck voucher from Yellow Card!

For more information visit - chowdeck.yellowcard.io

It’s time to trade your way to a full plate with Yellow Card. Don’t miss out. Sign UP and start transacting today!

Terms and conditions apply.

