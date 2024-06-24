JAMB has announced that it will sit with the heads of tertiary institutions in the country to determine the cut-off marks for the 2024/2024

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in collaboration with heads of tertiary institutions or their representatives, will determine the cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admissions on July 18, 2024.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, will chair the policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions.

The board said this in its weekly bulletin, which Fabian Benjamin, the head of media for JAMB, shared on Monday, June 24.

The policy meeting on admissions sets the tone for any academic year’s admission exercise and formulation of admission guidelines.

It also presents application statistics, candidates’ performance evaluations, and setting the acceptable minimum admission standards for all tertiary institutions across Nigeria for the given year.

According to JAMB, the critical stakeholders expected at the meeting are heads of regulatory agencies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Heads of tertiary institutions in the country, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others.

This is coming days after the examination board concluded its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise for rescheduled candidates.

JAMB has also released withheld results in the 2024 UTME exams, adding that the results were earlier withheld for further investigation.

The board has also completed its direct entry(DE) exercise for admission seekers who want to cross to universities from polytechnics.

Source: Legit.ng