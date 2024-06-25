The federal government has approved new programmes for Ajayi Crowther University, located in Oyo state

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 25, the NUC accredited 11 courses from seven (7) different faculties in the institution

In reaction, the Vice-Chancellor of ACU, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, expressed his delight and commended the NUC

Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo state, has secured full accreditation for 11 additional programmes, across seven faculties.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) granted approval for the courses as seen in a statement by The Punch on Tuesday, June 25.

The Punch reports that the development was announced on Tuesday in a statement citing a letter dated June 6, 2024, from the NUC to the university.

Full list of courses approved

According to the statement, the newly accredited programmes include Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Mass Communication, Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Survey and Geo-informatics, Economics, and Peace, Strategic and Conflict Resolution.

Additionally, Radiography and Radiation Science received interim accreditation.

Why was the accreditation granted?

Confirming the development, the NUC disclosed that the accreditation was granted in accordance with Section 10 (l) of the Education Act, which empowers the commission to establish minimum academic standards for programmes in Nigerian universities and to accredit them.

Reacting, the Vice-Chancellor of ACU, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, expressed his delight at the news, stating:

“It is with immense pleasure that I announce the recent accreditation of additional courses by the Nigeria Universities Commission.

“This significant achievement signifies the University’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence.”

