This was contained in a letter from the NUC to the university's vice chancellor, Professor Bashir Garba

Zayyanu Shehu, the information officer of the university, listed the accredited courses in a statement containing a warm appreciation of Professor Garba to the commission

Sokoto - Sokoto State University has secured full accreditation for all 18 undergraduate degree programmes run by the institution.

The development follows the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) approval conveyed to the university in a letter to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Bashir Garba.

List of courses NUC approves for SSU

According to The Tribune, a release by the University Information Officer, Zayyanu Shehu, the accredited programmes include Computer Science, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Microbiology.

Others are Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Arabic, Hausa, History, Islamic Studies, Education Computer Science, Education Mathematics, Education Physics, Education Biology, and Education Chemistry, respectively.

Sokoto varsity VC thanks NUC

Professor Garba expressed the institution’s warm appreciation for the outcomes of the exercise by NUC.

He said the university remains committed to attaining the academic standard for excellence and to meeting all NUC requirements for global ranking.

He explained that this “is an achievement that underscores the University’s commitment to academic excellence and its dedication to meeting the highest standards set by the NUC."

Sokoto Varsity promises more commitment

He further stressed that scoring full accreditation status for all the programmes presented to the NUC required commitment and dedication.

The Vice-Chancellor said the institution was ready to invest more time, energy, and resources in the accredited programmes and the 60 other undergraduate and postgraduate courses that were soon due for accreditation.

He vowed:

“We have come a long way and are determined to provide quality education and produce graduates who can compete globally.”

