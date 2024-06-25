Professor Chimdi Maduagwu said teachers are extremely arrogant and they act like gods in Nigeria

The professor of Languages at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) said teachers don’t negotiate and expect students to always obey them

Maduagwu said there are lots of clashes because most Nigerian teachers are ‘analogue’, while the students are ‘digital’

Akoka, Lagos state - A professor of Languages at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Chimdi Maduagwu, said there are more problems with administration and teaching, than with students and studying in the Nigerian educational system.

Maduagwu said Nigerian students are far more serious and hardworking than the students he taught in the United States.

Most Nigerian teachers are ‘analogue’, while the students are ‘digital’ Photo credit: UNILAG website

The University don said the difference is that the US students have tailor-made programmes while their counterparts in Nigeria are trying to piece their programmes together.

The immediate past Director of the Confucius Institute stated this during an interview with The Punch.

Maduagwu said there are lots of clashes because most Nigerian teachers are ‘analogue’, while the students are ‘digital’.

The UNILAG professor said this is due to the generational differences unlike in the West, the teachers and students practically belong to the same generations.

“I actually believe that the teachers have a larger share of the blame than the students. One major problem is that teachers are producing those who they do not tell where they are going. Teachers are extremely arrogant in Nigeria. They are like gods. They don’t negotiate with students. Students must obey them. But, there is a cultural influence on that though. They are big people, who believe that they are always right. But, that’s not the case, and that’s not how it should be.”

