UNILAG has suspended its Biochemistry and Petroleum & Gas Engineering programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session, and admission will not be offered for them until further notice

The university had advised UTME and Direct Entry candidates to choose alternative programmes

Those who have already applied for the affected programmes have been directed to change to other courses

Lagos, Nigeria - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced it will not offer two programmes - Biochemistry and Petroleum & Gas Engineering - for the 2024/2025 academic session, and until further notice.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, UNILAG Registrar Olakunle E. Makinde advised prospective UTME and Direct Entry candidates to choose alternative programmes, as there will be no admission into the suspended programmes.

UTME 2024: Can apply for change of course

Meanwhile, Makinde said candidates who have already applied for the affected programmes have been directed to change to other courses.

No reason was given for the suspension of the programmes.

The full statement reads:

"All prospective UTME and Direct Entry candidates for the 2024 admission exercise should please note that the University of Lagos will not run two programmes namely:Biochemistry and Petroleum & Gas Engineering. Hence, there will be no admission into the two programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session and until further notice.

"Candidates are hereby advised not to choose any of these programmes, and those who have done so should change to other programmes."

