The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said the real economic saboteurs in the country are in Agbada and convoys

The NLC attacked the SGF, George Akume, for accusing Labour of committing economic saboteur and treason

Labour said Akume's statement undermines the spirit of constructive dialogue necessary for resolving the minimum wage issue

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lambasted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, for accusing labour of committing treason by shutting down the national grid during the nationwide strike.

Akume said tampering with the national grid is treason. He said a treasonable felony is economic sabotage.

NLC says Akume's undermines the spirit of constructive dialogue necessary for resolving issues Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters/@SGFAkume

Reacting to Akume’s statement, NLC said the real economic saboteurs are in Agbada and convoys.

The NLC Head, Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said this in a statement via its X handle handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NLCHeadquarters on Friday, June 7.

The statement partially read:

“Those who loot our treasury around the country, those who divert public resources meant for hospitals and schools; those who are involved in foreign exchange round-tripping; padding of budgets and inflating contracts including those who steal trillions of Naira in the name of subsidy are the real economic saboteurs who commit treasonable felony.”

Upah said Akume’s utterances exposed his character and personality.

“The SGF’s characterisation of our legitimate and constitutionally protected industrial action as a ‘treasonable felony’ and ‘economic sabotage’ is not only deeply troubling but also undermines the spirit of constructive dialogue necessary for resolving the ongoing issues.”

Why I can’t pay my drivers N100,000 monthly, Akume explains

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akume said he couldn’t pay each of his four drivers N100,000 monthly.

Addressing the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja on Thursday, June 6, Akume highlighted his financial difficulties, hence his inability to pay each of his four drivers N100,000 a month.

He appealed to the Christian community for support as the tripartite committee on minimum wage continues with its negotiations. According to him, paying a minimum wage of N100,000 to his drivers will be a difficult responsibility.

