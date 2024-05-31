Lagos State University (LASU) will celebrate its 27th convocation, with 153 students graduating with First Class honours among a total of 8,670 first-degree graduates

The university will also see 2,164 postgraduate students graduating, including 89 PhD degrees

Notable achievements include ten alumni from the Faculty of Law earning first-class honours at the Nigerian Law School

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, is set to celebrate its 27th convocation with the graduation of 153 students achieving First Class honours, according to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The announcement was made during a news conference in Lagos, which marked the beginning of the convocation activities scheduled from May 30 to June 6.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello revealed that a total of 8,670 students will graduate with first degrees this year.

Among these, 3,029 students will receive second-class upper division honors, 715 will be awarded second-class lower division, 228 will graduate with a pass, and 195 will receive non-classified degrees.

In addition to the undergraduate achievements, 2,164 postgraduate students will also be graduating. This cohort includes 375 postgraduate diplomas, 962 academic master’s degrees, 672 professional master’s degrees, 89 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, and 66 professional doctoral degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the standout achievements of the best graduating students for the 2022/2023 academic session. Olaniyi Olawale, from the Accounting Education program, achieved a remarkable CGPA of 4.79, earning the title of best graduating student.

Meanwhile, Olaitan Damilola, from the Educational Management program, emerged as the best master’s graduate with an impressive CGPA of 4.98.

Diploma students among graduands

Prof. Olatunji-Bello also detailed the performance of diploma students, with 554 set to graduate. Among these, 55 students achieved distinctions, 274 earned upper credits, 224 received lower credits, and one student passed.

In her address, Prof. Olatunji-Bello emphasised the importance of creating a conducive academic environment for both staff and students. She noted that such an environment has fostered significant achievements among alumni and current members of the university community.

For instance, ten alumni from the Faculty of Law graduated with first-class honours in their final bar examination at the Nigerian Law School earlier this year, a record for the university.

Additionally, ten out of the thirteen newly appointed judges of the Lagos State High Court are LASU alumni, marking a historic high for the institution.

Another notable achievement is by Dr. Aminat Ige-Ariyibi, an alumna from the Department of Mathematics, who won the overall best PhD thesis award at the University of Lagos for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Aminat Yusuf: LASU law student obtain 5.0 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that for obtaining a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0, Aminat Yusuf, a LASU law student received the attention of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, June 16, congratulated Yusuf on the remarkable feat.

Expressing joy over the student's outstanding academic achievement, Sanwo-Olu maintained that Lagos state will continue to support academic excellence.

