Tinubu Tells Universities What to Prioritise, Gives Reason
- President Bola Tinubu has urged universities in Nigeria to prioritise entrepreneurship training for Nigerian students
- The president made the remark at the 18th Convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
- The convocation was attended by several dignitaries, including the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election
President Bola Tinubu emphasized the importance of entrepreneurial training in universities, urging institutions to prepare graduates to become job creators rather than job seekers.
Tinubu made the remarks on Friday, May 31, in Awka, Anambra state, during the 18th Convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).
What Tinubu told Nigerian universities
The event also marked the conclusion of Prof. Charles Esimone’s five-year tenure as the university’s vice-chancellor and was attended by numerous dignitaries, including New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Alhaji Modu Sheriff, former Secretary to the Government of Nigeria Baba Gana Kingibe, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Kalu.
Others were Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central, the Minister of Culture, Adegboyega, former Ministers, and House of Representatives members, serving and former.
The convocation lecture was delivered by Pastor Ben Akabueze, the director of budget at the Presidency.
Tinubu speaks at UNIZIK
The president was represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Rakiya Iliyasu.
Tinubu said:
“I challenge our universities to continue to emphasise training in entrepreneurship so that these graduates can become job creators instead of perennial job seekers.
“And I have no doubt that the Nigerian universities can find lasting solutions to problems faced by the country.
“To actualise the renewed hope agenda, the government needs cooperation from the universities and others.”
