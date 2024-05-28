The Police have detained 12 individuals connected to the killing of a student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo state

The deceased was alleged to have stolen a phone and transferred the money he got from it to a sports betting website

The vice-chancellor declared three days of mourning, pledging that the institution will beef up its security moving forward

The management of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, has announced that 20 suspects linked to the killing of one of its students have been handed over to the local authority for investigations.

The vice chancellor, Timothy Adebayo, said that 12 were detained as the Police began a primary investigation into what led to the murder of the deceased.

The management has expelled all suspects and handed them over to the local police Image: X/@ACU,Oyo

Source: Twitter

The late Akpo Alex, a 200-level Mechanical Engineering student, was alleged to have been complicit in a phone theft case and transferred proceeds from the sale of the gadget to a sports betting website, The Cable reported.

The university has expelled all students involved in the lynching as they await further legal prosecution in Police custody.

Adebayo revealed that a porter who was meant to be on duty during the hour was also handed over to the police and has been alongside other suspects.

He said:

“The university has declared a three-day mourning to be observed by all students as well as fasting and prayers for management, staff, board of trustees and representative of the church overseeing the school from Wednesday to Sunday”

“But the school has learnt from this incident and has beefed up security and monitoring, while encouraging students to report whatever is happening around them to the vice-chancellor and other management staff.”

Ebonyi varsity's final year student found dead in hostel

In a related development, a final-year student of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, identified as Favour Ugwuka has been found dead in her hostel.

The tragic incident happened at the Ishieke Campus of the university in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The deceased, a final-year student in the Department of English allegedly killed herself over inability to pass a course.

Source: Legit.ng