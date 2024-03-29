The Intellectual Property Law Competition has been concluded, and a winner has emerged

Lagos State University (LASU) defeated OAU and UNILORIN, amongst others, in the display of legal prowess and intellectual acumen

The dean of the Faculty of Law, LASU, Professor Olatoye, said the victory was a resounding achievement that will inspire future generations

Lagos state, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged as the winner of the recently concluded Intellectual Property Law Competition.

LASU defeated other esteemed institutions like Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), amongst others, to clinch the title.

The competition was organised by the Law Student Society of Lagos State University(LASU) in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Law Society.

This was disclosed via the institution's X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, March 29.

The theme of the event was, “The Legal Pathway: The Turning Point and Trajectory of Intellectual Property Law in the Legal Profession,”

The LASU team, represented by Atere Olateju and Lawal Fikayomi, triumphed in the display of legal prowess and intellectual acumen as they delved into the significance and complexities of intellectual property rights.

The dean of the Faculty of Law, LASU, Professor Olatoye, commended the brilliant legal minds for their relentless dedication and hard work.

“The victory of LASU in the Intellectual Property Law Competition is a resounding achievement that will undoubtedly inspire future generations of legal professionals.

“It underscores the institution’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to produce exceptional legal minds capable of making a significant impact in the field of intellectual property law and beyond.”

