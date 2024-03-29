JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said UTME candidates will suffer the consequences of their parent's bad behaviour

Oloyede said the examination body will take proper sanction against UTME candidates whose parents disrupt their examination

He said JAMB will not allow emotional and indiscipline parents to destroy the careers of other students

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates will now be culpable if their parents disrupt the examination.

Oloyede said the examination body is already deciding to make UTME candidates pay for the wrongs of their mothers or fathers.

JAMB says UTME candidate who have bad parent deserves to suffer the consequences Photo credit: JAMB/UTME candidates

Source: Facebook

He stated this during an interview with The Punch.

“We are taking a decision now that we will make a candidate culpable once the mother or father or the parent of that person is found to have disrupted our examination.”

UTME candidates will suffer for parents bad behavior

The JAMB registrar narrated how some parents of UTME candidates wanted to stop others from writing their examinations because of a 30-minute cable issue.

Oloyede said the problem was resolved but the candidates couldn’t continue with the exam because the session had already ended due to the delay they had.

He added that JAMB had to rearrange to become another session for the first session that was missed.

“That was how parents insisted that the second and third sessions would not commence because their children couldn’t sit the first session. The centre had to bring in security agents to arrest the situation.

“What type of parents are these? We are now saying that any centre that allows a parent to get near where the candidates are being screened or being treated, that centre will be delisted. Secondly, we have instructed the centres to just identify the parent and the candidate, we would take a proper sanction, against the candidate.

“Whoever has a bad parent deserves to suffer the consequences of the bad behaviour of the parent. They cannot be destroying the careers of other students because of their own emotions and indiscipline.”

