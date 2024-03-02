Mr. Chris Maiyaki, currently serving as the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), has been appointed to the International Advisory Committee (IAC) by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the United Kingdom.

The QAA, an independent charity dedicated to improving standards in higher education, praised Maiyaki's professional achievements.

The NUC recently approved to new private university since Chris Maiyaki assumed office. Photo Credit: Twitter

Eduardo Ramos, Director of International and Professional Services for Higher Education at the QAA, highlighted Maiyaki's extensive experience at the NUC and his notable accomplishments since taking office as Acting Executive Secretary.

These include approving Transnational Education (TNE) guidelines and Quality Assurance in Nigeria, aligning with the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

The QAA is renowned globally for its expertise in quality assurance and is trusted by educational institutions and regulatory bodies. It emphasises student involvement and collaborates with governments, agencies, and institutions worldwide.

The agency's International Advisory Committee (IAC) comprises distinguished experts advising various international initiatives, including partnerships, accreditation, and consultancy activities.

Ramos stated that the Committee's establishment came after the QAA introduced a new Strategy for 2023-2027, highlighting an international focus as one of its four essential functions.

Maiyaki, appointed recently, coinciding with the licensing of two new private universities by NUC and the facilitation of the first four Private Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Universities in Nigeria, aims to tackle issues of fairness and accessibility in university education.

He appreciated his appointment and thanked the UK's Quality Assurance Agency (QAA).

The head of NUC expressed enthusiasm for the chance to contribute to enhancing higher education through partnerships and collaborations, not only in the UK but also across Africa and globally.

He emphasised the NUC's role as Nigeria's primary regulator of university education.

He highlighted the importance of quality assurance in maintaining excellence and fostering continuous improvement within the higher education sector.

Maiyaki said:

“The commitment of the QAA in safeguarding standards and improving the quality of higher education in the United Kingdom is not only legendary, but it also resonates with the mandate of the NUC.”

