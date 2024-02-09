The management and staff of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, have been thrown into mourning following the death of two students

According to reports, two students of the institution died overnight due to inhalation of generator fumes

The Kogi state police spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement issued on Thursday

Kogi state, Lokoja - A tragic incident at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has claimed the lives of two students.

The Punch reported that the students died after inhaling fumes from a power-generating set (generator) placed close to the window of their apartment overnight.

The Kogi state police public relations officer, SP William Ovye Aya, confirmed the development on Thursday, February 8.

Aya disclosed that the deceased were identified as Bilikisu Eleojo, 20 years old, and Ibrahim Haliru.

According to him, the generator was placed close to the window of the victims, they slept off and died before daybreak.

The lifeless bodies of the duo were reportedly recovered in the room by neighbours in the wee hours of Thursday.

