A first-class graduate of Mountain Top University in Ogun has shared the secrets of how he came top of his academic set

The student, Toluwani Awosika, was on the brink of being advised to withdraw when he decided to change universities and courses

He then re-strategised, ditching all non-academic activities to focus solely on reading until he achieved the impossible

Toluwani Awosika, a 24-year-old from Ondo town, Ondo state, has graduated with a first-class degree in Public Administration from , Ogun state.

He achieved this remarkable feat after transferring from Pan-Atlantic University, where he was struggling with his initial course, Economics.

Mountain Top University graduate Toluwani Awosika, who was nearly withdrawn from a university due to poor results, graduates with distinction. Photo: The Punch

Source: Getty Images

Awosika told The PUNCH correspondent that he felt a sense of accomplishment and fulfilment after overcoming the challenges he faced in his academic journey.

The graduate said it took him seven years, including changing universities, to attain his goal. He attributed his success to hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

COVID-19 pandemic affected Awosika's progress

He explained that he decided to change his environment after his performance at Pan-Atlantic University deteriorated in his fourth year, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was not coping well with the increased workload and the numerical aspects of Economics. He added that he might not have considered making the change if not for the pandemic, which he described as a negative situation for many people.

In his words:

"I hoped to overcome these challenges until my fourth year (400 level), but the situation worsened, exacerbated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that point, my parents and I decided to take a bold step and change my environment."

The student revealed that he gained admission to Pan-Atlantic University in 2016 but secured a transfer to Mountain Top University in 2021, using his grades and transcript. He said he was lucky that his GPA was above 1.5, which enabled him to transfer to 200 level rather than starting afresh. He said he learned to navigate and discern what worked for him and what did not, while using this knowledge to his advantage.

Awosika said he chose Public Administration as his new course because he wanted to avoid anything related to numbers or mathematics. He said he was not a dull student in secondary school, but he preferred fields like Business Administration or Public Administration. He said he also had an affinity for Government and politics, which made Public Administration an engaging field for him.

He said he became a frequent visitor to the library from day one at Mountain Top University, and realised that he needed to study consistently and diligently, rather than cramming the night before a test. He said he also benefited from the conducive learning environment, the supportive lecturers, and the friendly students at his new school.

Family motivated downtrodden student to forge on

The successful student of knowledge said his parents and siblings were his biggest supporters and motivators throughout his journey. He said they encouraged him, prayed for him, and provided him with everything he needed. He said he was grateful to them for their love and sacrifice.

He said his future plans include pursuing a master's degree in Public Administration and working in the public sector or a non-governmental organisation. He said he hoped to contribute to the development and welfare of his country and society.

He advised other students who might be facing academic challenges to not give up on their dreams, but to seek help and guidance from their parents, lecturers, and mentors. He said they should also be willing to make changes and adjustments when necessary and to work hard and smart. He said they should believe in themselves and in God, who can make all things possible.

Source: Legit.ng