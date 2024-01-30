British Columbia has said it will be stopping some post-secondary institutions from admitting Nigerians and other international students

The post-secondary education minister, Selina Robinson, said the move was to stop the misleading practice among the new colleges

According to Robinson, an Indian woman who her family sponsored got to know that the class would be online on her arrival

British Columbia has announced a plan to ban post-secondary institutions from enrolling Nigerians and other international students for two years, adding that the move was to stop the "explosive practices" killing the system.

The development was announced by the post-secondary education minister Selina Robinson on Monday, January 29, who said that the move was necessary so that the fault in the international education system because it "has not been working as well as it should."

In a report by CBC News, Robinson disclosed that the province started looking into the system in March 2023 and discovered "poor-quality education, a lack of instructors", and the "scaring away" of students to lodge formal complaints by certain private institutions.

Why did British Columbia ban Nigerian and other international students from some colleges?

Robinson added that a student told her that a woman's family had saved money for her to have a "quality education" in British Columbia. Still, she was placed in online classes upon her arrival.

The education minister said:

"She arrived here being told that there would be in-class instruction, only to discover on her first day of class as she showed up that the entire course would be taught online."

She further stated that the woman did not understand why she spent all her money on an online programme.

The minister then stressed the need to stop the sector from misleading international students, which was the reason for the ban.

