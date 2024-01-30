Flo Health is extending the scope of its Pass It On Project to empower women residing in areas where access to health information is limited

The Flo app from Flo Health has gained global recognition as the leading female health application, with a user base exceeding 300 million individuals

Flo Health: Nigerian Women Get Free Access To Reliable And Safe Female Health Information

In 2021, ex-minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said over 37 million Nigerian women of menstruating age do not have access to sanitary pads due to financial constraints.

At the core of the Pass It On Project is the sharing of knowledge across generations, nurturing a cycle of awareness to eliminate stigmas related to female health, ultimately leading to improved health and fertility outcomes.

What is the Flo App?

Flo Health functions as an ovulation and period tracker app, fertility calendar, and pregnancy assistant while offering predictive insights into symptoms, ensuring users are well-prepared for the upcoming days.

Supported by a team of 100+ doctors and health experts, Flo creates evidence-based medical articles, tips, recommendations and has a virtual health assistant to enhance users' health.

The Flo app from Flo Health has gained global recognition as the leading female health application, with a user base exceeding 300 million individuals. Over the past year, Flo Health has been able to unleash the power of health literacy to over 10 million people with periods across 66 countries, including Nigeria, Haiti, and Nepal, through the Flo app at no cost to them.

Women in these 66 countries will get full Premium access, including detailed cycle and symptom pattern reports, expert content and 24/7 access to Flo Health's virtual health assistant.

To take advantage of the initiative, one can simply download the app via the link.

Key stats about the Pass It On Project

Up to 1 billion women will now have access to Flo Premium completely free

66 total countries can now benefit, including India, Indonesia, and Nigeria

Over 10 million women worldwide are already using Flo Premium for free today

Legit.ng donates menstrual kits through the Bridge-D-Gap initiative

Earlier, Legit.ng partnered with Bridge-D-Gap Initiative to donate high-value menstrual care kits to girls from low-income homes in Lagos state.

Legit.ng added its voice to raise awareness about the stigma surrounding menstruation and poverty.

The company donated a sizable sum of money which was presented to the Bridge-D-Gap Initiative's founder at the Legit.ng office on Friday, October 6, 2023.

