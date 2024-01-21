The British Council of Nigeria has said interested candidates willing to write the popular IELTS examinations will now pay N139,000 from February 1, 2024

This will be the second time the fee for the IELTS examination, which was globally recognised as an English proficiency examination for non-native English speakers, will be increased

In September 2023, the fee for the IELTS examination was increased from N80,000 to N90,000 to the current N107,500

The British Council in Nigeria has announced an increment in the amount Nigerians willing to write the English Language Testing System and IELTS examinations. This will be the second time the fee will be increased in five months.

The council announced that applicants willing to write the examination are expected to pay N139,000 from February 1, 2024. The payment will cover the Computer Academic and General Training Modules.

Why did the British Council increase the fee for the IELTS examination

According to Vanguard, the increment was due to the growing cost of conducting the examinations.

The examination is globally recognised as a measure of language proficiency that non-native speakers of English pass through.

The statement from the British Council partly reads:

“We would like to inform you that there has been a review of our IELTS fees. The new price list of the IELTS range of tests offered by the British Council will be effective for registrations on or after 1 February 2024.”

List of times the cost of IELTS has been increased

The increment is coming just five months after the previous adjustment in September 2023. The IELTS fee was increased from N80,000 to N90,000 to the current N107,500, The Punch reported.

The British Council then expressed its gratitude to Nigerians and reiterated its commitment to provide valuable services to applicants.

This development came at a time when the British were increasing all the monetary requirements to study in the United Kingdom to reduce the flow of immigrants into the country.

