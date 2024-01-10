A suspended Professor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cyril Ndifon, facing sexual assault and harassment, has been granted an N250m bail that will last for only two weeks

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja for the embattled professor to undergo optical surgery

According to the court, the tentative bail will start on Wednesday, January 10 to Tuesday, January 25, when the hearing will resume on Wednesday, January 26

The federal high court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cyril Ndifon, in the sum of N250 million and on self-recognition of his counsel Okon Efut, a senior advocate of Nigeria.

Although the bail application filed by Ndifon was not ripe for hearing, Justice Omotosho granted him bail for two weeks to enable him to undergo optical surgery, TVC reported.

Conditions attached to tentative bail granted to UNICAL professor

The tentative bail is from January 10 to January 25. Ndifon and his counsel are to deposit their travel documents with the court.

The high court will continue hearing on the matter on January 26.

On Monday, January 8, the same high court remanded the academic at the Kuje correctional centre.

Why Prof Ndifon of UNICAL was remanded in jail

In August 2023, UNICAL launched an investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against the university don.

The students of the faculty had accused the professor of sexual assault and harassment against them.

In a massive protest, the students stormed the office of the university vice-chancellor, Prof Florence Obi, to register their grievances with different placards.

But the professor reportedly denied the allegation then, saying that some of his colleagues holding grudges against him were sponsoring the protest against him.

Then, the professor was quoted:

"I don’t know why they have chosen to drag my name into the mud. This was why I said earlier that the allegations were lies, cooked from the pit of hell."

