The Akwa Ibom State High Court has ordered the arrest and detention of a father of three Henry Edet Unung

Justice Ntong Ntong ordered the police to keep Edet in prison custody for one calendar month for refusing to take care of his children

The judge said Edet’s action to deliberately refuse to obey the court amounts to disrespect and affront to the majesty of the court

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The arrest and detention of the father of three, Henry Edet Unung, has been ordered by the Akwa Ibom state high court sitting in Uyo for refusing to take care of his children.

As reported by The Punch, Justice Ntong Ntong gave the order while delivering a ruling in a suit brought by Edet’s wife on Thursday, February 9.

The court also ordered the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayilara Adedamola, to remand Edet at the Uyo Correctional Centre for one month.

As reported by Daily Trust, Justice Ntong said the respondent deliberately refused to obey the court order delivered on November 9, 2018.

The court said Edet’s action amounts to disrespect and affront to the majesty of the court

“The court made an order that the respondent should pay N20,000 monthly as maintenance allowance, including a bag of rice, beans, garri and other food items for his children, in addition to payment of their school fees, medical needs, clothing and other necessaries.”

The judge ordered “the police to keep the father of three in prison custody for one calendar month before he will be brought before the court to purge himself of the contempt.”

