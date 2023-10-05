The United State Embassy in Nigeria is offering seven exciting job vacancies for qualified Nigerians

The offer comes with mouth-watering salary and vacancy from N7.31 million to as high as N43 million per year

The job is available for two of its location in Lagos and Abuja and interested candidates are encouraged to apply before deadline

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced a range of exciting job opportunities for Nigerian citizens, offering competitive salaries.

The job gives qualified Nigerians a chance work for the united state government and also earn in foreign currencies.

US embassy looking to employ Nigerians Photo credit: chris-mueller

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from the US embassy website, the positions are available in Lagos and Abuja.

Also, the embassy encourages interested candidates to apply promptly before the application deadline.

Jobs available at US embassy

The list of jobs available and salary range

Field Engineer - N29.01m ($30,488) per year

Field Engineer (Civil) - N29.01m ($30,488) per year

Public Health Administrative Management Specialist - N34.60m ($36,422) per year

Senior Program Specialist, Epidemiology and Surveillance (GID) - N42.02m ($45,283) per year

Boat Pilot - N7.31m ($7,689) per year

Bodyguard Shift Leader - N13.23m ($13,923) per year

Dispatcher - N12.07m ($12,704) per year

US embassy job application guide

According to the US embassy, interested candidates looking to apply for the available jobs must first create an account in its Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) system with a valid email address.

This can be done anywhere with an internet connection, computer, or mobile phone.

The message reads:

"Please review the ERA Applicant User Guide thoroughly to create your ERA account, apply for jobs, and manage your ERA account. Please apply before the closing date of each vacancy announcement."

To view the list of available positions and apply, please click here.

