Interested persons have been invited to apply for the 2024 United Nations Fellowship in Japan

The study in Japan opportunity is for both master's and PhD candidates who wish to further their education

Selected candidates for the 2024 UN Fellowship would receive a monthly stipend of N905k for the duration of their studies

Application is still ongoing for those wanting to participate in the 2024 United Nations Fellowship in Japan.

Interested persons from developing countries such as Nigeria can still apply and stand a chance to study at the Graduate School of Engineering, Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan.

The selected students for the UN Fellowship would earn N905k monthly. Photo credit: Getty Images/Halfpoint Images and Bloomberg. Man's photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

According to information on the website of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, the deadline for the application ends on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Requirements for UN Fellowship in Japan

One of the requirements is that applicants must be less than 35 years old and possess a master's or bachelor's degree in engineering-related subjects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The information reads in part:

"Candidates seeking a Master degree are expected to have completed studies ending with a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in engineering-related subjects. Candidates seeking a Doctorate degree are expected to have completed studies ending with a Master Degree or equivalent in engineering-related subjects. Degrees in different technological fields can be considered by the Selection Committee."

Benefits of UN Fellowship in Japan

Selected candidates would earn 144,000 JPY (N905k) monthly under the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

The stipends would be paid for the duration of the master's or PhD studies, which is two or three years.

Application for the UN Fellowship is online, and interested persons should visit the portal to register and apply.

Student moves to USA to study under scholarship

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student got a fully funded master's scholarship to study in the USA despite having only a Higher National Diploma (HND).

Omokhoya Sunday possesses an HND in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, which he bagged from the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

Information obtained by Legit.ng showed that Sunday will be studying at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, United States.

Source: Legit.ng