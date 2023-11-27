The United Kingdom has witnessed a surge in dependents of Nigerian students studying in its institutions

The UK government has raised eyebrows, prompting the move government to analyze the factors contributing to this unprecedented increase

From the UK government's report released on its website, India, China and Pakistan topped the chart

UK - The government of the United Kingdom (UK)'s latest report highlights a remarkable increase in the number of dependents from Nigerian students; rising from 1,427 in 2019 to 60,506 at the end of September 2023.

The UK government headed by Rishi Sunak mentioned Nigeria in its latest report on foreign students’ dependents. Photo credit: Rishi Sunak, Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

While India traditionally held a significant share of dependents, the latest report issued by the UK government vis its official website, showcases a notable shift, with Nigerian students now leading in the number of accompanying family members.

The unprecedented surge of dependents of Nigerian foreign students exceeded the number from India which had 43,445 at the end of September which had 2,127 in 2019.

“Part of the increase in dependants is linked to the increase in main applicants (see section 1) but there have also been large increases in dependants of Indian and Nigerian nationals,” UK said.

“There were 60,506 dependants of Nigerian nationals in the year ending September 2023, an increase of 59,079 compared to 2019 and 9,435 more visas issued than to main applicants in the same period.

“Indian nationals had the second highest number of dependants, increasing from 2,127 to 43,445 in the same time period,” UK govt added.

The UK government also said that both the overall number of families and the portion of all sponsored study-related visas granted to dependants have risen since 2019.

“This may reflect a change in the composition of students coming to study in the UK with more students coming for higher education compared to before the pandemic,” the UK said.

UK government explains reason for giving 60,506 visas to Nigerians

The UK government said students coming to study at a higher level are typically older and might be more likely to have already established a family.

The report also revealed that 486,107 persons from India, China, Nigeria, the United States and Pakistan migrated to the UK for study purposes at the end of September 2023.

The list of top 5 countries with international student dependents

India topped the list, followed by China, Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States respectively among the five countries mentioned.

However, out of the countries, Pakistan had the highest percentage increase, of up to 33 percent to 33,150 at the end of September 2023.

“Indian nationals in the year ending September 2023, a small increase of 5,804 (+5%) compared to the year ending September 2022 but their numbers are now nearly 5 times higher than in the year ending September 2019,” the report said.

“Indian nationals accounted for over one-quarter (27%) of all spoNigeria leads in UK's list of top 5 countries with highest number of foreign students’ dependentsnsored study grants to main applicants in the latest year.”

