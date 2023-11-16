The management of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has defended a final-year student accused of poisoning girlfriend

FUNAAB clarified that student, Oladokun Ayomide, purchased the cake he gave his girlfriend from an open store

The university said Oladokun had no malicious intent when he offered the ladies the cake when they visited him

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The management of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has reacted to the arrest of a final-year student, Oladokun Ayomide, for allegedly poisoning his girlfriend and another lady.

In a statement issued by Olasunkanmi Olajide, Assistant Director, Media, Directorate of Public Relations and sighted by Legit.ng, the school said Oladokun had no malicious intent when he offered the ladies the cake when they visited him.

Olajide said the 400-level student did not know the cake contained a high level of alcohol when he bought it from a store.

According to the statement, the ladies were discharged from the hospital the following day and even wrote their examinations.

The university added that the parents and the school of the affected ladies have dropped all charges against Ayomide due to the lack of malicious intent.

“The incident occurred on November 9, 2023, when Ayomide purchased a cake from an open store, unaware that it contained a high level of alcohol. This led to the unintentional intoxication of the consumers.

“Ayomide had no malicious intent, as confirmed by the medical examination at their institution's Health Centre. The affected individuals were discharged from the hospital the following day and even participated in their examinations on November 10, 2023.

“It is crucial to emphasise that all charges against Ayomide, brought forth by the parents and the school of the affected ladies, have been dropped due to the lack of malicious intent.”

FUNAAB student arrested for allegedly poisoning girlfriend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Ogun State Police Command arrested Ayomide for allegedly poisoning his girlfriend, Ugbokwe Mmasichukwu.

Oladokun also poisoned Mmasichukwu’s schoolmate, Odumosu Semilore, who accompanied her to the suspect’s place on Friday, November 10.

According to the police, Oladokun gave the victims a poison believed to be an admixture of brownie cakes, alcohol, and an unknown harmful substance.

