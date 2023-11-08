The LASU Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko, has been removed over alleged certificate racketeering

A senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, has been appointed as acting DSA

The school management said the general law enforcement authorities including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions have been notified

Lagos state, Ojo - The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has removed the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko over alleged certificate racketeering.

According to The Punch, an online news platform reported that a certificate racketeering syndicate had genuine LASU certificates that anyone interested could purchase for between N2m and N3m.

The amount depends on the technicality of the course involved.

A source in the university who does not want to be mentioned said Olumoko has been removed and replaced by a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan.

“Yes, it is true, Olumoko has been removed and Abatan has taken over as DSA. This happened yesterday, (Tuesday).”

Reacting to the report, the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, said LASU does not take such matters lightly and has informed the general law enforcement authorities including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement posted on X page 9formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial, Thomas-Onashile said the authorities have not yet concluded their investigations.

“Its own inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023. Consistently with applicable law, the outcome of the inquiry will be published and appropriate action will be taken.

“For emphasis, there has been no “cover-up” and there will be no “cover-up”.

