A heartbreaking video shared online by a Nigerian lady has touched the hearts of social media users, sparking an outpouring of sympathy and support.

The lady's tribute to her former boyfriend, who she claims treated her like royalty, has gone viral.

Lady remembers former boyfriend after relationship ended

Posted by @angelwhite94 on TikTok, the emotional clip featured a nostalgic montage of cherished moments from their past relationship.

While sharing the clip, she revealed the painful circumstances that tore them apart three years ago, a separation caused by tradition.

The heartbroken lady expressed her struggles to move on, confessing that the memories of their time together remained vivid and precious.

She expressed her longing to rekindle their love, as she declared her former partner, Leo, irreplaceable.

In her words:

"It has been three good years already but it still feels like it happened yesterday. Moving on has been the hardest thing to do. I miss every moment we spent together and how you love me. I wish we can come back again. Tradition separated us. I pray God heal and restore my happiness. Leo you're irreplaceable and I miss you everyday of my life."

Reactions as lady remember ex

The TikTok video's comment section overflowed with words of encouragement from empathetic viewers.

Many shared similar experiences of lost love, while others offered comforting advice.

@Nonnytex said:

"Somadina is a sweet guy, nobody be with him without been happy around him. God know the best."

@ReetaaComedy stated:

"I won't leave someone because of Osu tradition, we go find the solution together. Tradition be spoiling peoples happiness."

@SerenaMax reacted:

"My exact story, my relationship of 4yrs ended and we had a son together. How my heart breaks every now and then."

@Tiffany said:

"Tradition ke? People from my mom’s side said I can’t get married to my babe becos he’s daddy’s maternal home is same maternal home with me. I don’t even let it bother me at all."

@HEINZ HOMES added:

"Mine is 5yrs now but I can’t still move on, can’t even feel love d more I try it’s hard cos of d attachment I had with her though she is married with kids, we turn enemies n don’t talk to each other."

