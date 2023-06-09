Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology has said it will adopt the eNaira for tuition payment

The University said this during the CBN eNaira adoption campaign at the institution

Musa Tukur Yakasai said the institution is now fully aware of the benefits of the eNaira and would it for future payment

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano, is set to adopt the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) eNaira for tuition payment.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Musa Tukur Yakasai, assured the CBN that he would implement the initiative after consulting the state government.

Dangote University agrees to use eNaira for tuition, other payments

The CBN took its eNaira awareness mobilization to Kano to drive the adoption and acceptance of the CBDC.

The Kano Branch Controller of the CBN, Umar Ibrahim Biu, asked the university community to adopt the e-wallet system to pay tuition, salaries, and other fees.

Biu explained the necessity for the university community to move to the cashless system for financial security and efficiency using the eNaira initiative.

CBN outlines benefits of eNaira

According to him, the eNaira is a trendsetter and has come to stay, stating that the bank is trying to ensure everyone is carried along.

Biu said:

"We have done it with so many merchants, we've gone into markets, we've gone into so many places, now we are coming into the institutions.

"We've been to the University of Nsukka and the University of Jos, and now we are here at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology to sell the idea of the E-Naira wallet to the institution's students and staff.

"Our target is where the students can use the facility to pay their tuition fees and other payments through the E-Naira wallet.

Punch reported that the Yakasai gave the assurance that the institution would adopt the eNaira initiative,

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, who spoke on behalf of the University, assured that the institution would key into the e-naira initiative.

