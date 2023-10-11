Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria advised Nigerians on how Nigerians can relocate to Canada

According to him, the is pretty straight, but applicants would need to be patient.

He said the country offers a path for Nigerians to stay in the country after studies

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff, has provided crucial advice for Nigerians considering immigration to Canada.

Christoff advised anyone considering a relocation to the country for employment to examine the talents on offer and confirm that they align with what the country needs.

Christoff stated this in his remarks on Tuesday, October 10, during a special visit to the Lagos Business School.

Canadian commissioner said education is a provincial mandate and not a national or federal one. Photo credit: pixdeluxe

Source: UGC

Canada needs skilled and unskilled workers.

According to a BusinessDay report, he said that with six time zones and a population of almost 40 million, Canada is the second-largest country in the world by land area.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“It’s a massive country. But to drive that economy, we need skilled and unskilled labour, students, thinkers, and doers of tomorrow. We are very deliberate on what we need and who we need.”

“If there is an alignment there, the process is such that it’s fairly straightforward but you have to be patient. The process is there to align your skills with what we need in Canada. Many Nigerians have taken this path.”

Provinces offer initiatives to draw international students

The number of Nigerians relocating to Canada increased to its highest level in nine years in the first half of 2023.

According to information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 10,180 PRs from Nigeria were registered in H1, a slight rise of 0.74 per cent from 10,105 during the same period in 2022.

Christoff asserts that the provinces are responsible for funding education, not the federal or national. He noted that certain provinces occasionally offer initiatives or incentives to draw international students.

He claims that many foreigners decide to remain in Canada after completing their education since they had a good experience and "most specifically because the country offers a path to stay in the country."

He noted that the country is very distinct from its American and British counterparts, which have been prime destinations for Nigerians.

Legit.ng reported that Canada has expanded visa-free travel to Caribbean countries, adding to the 13 countries across Asia, Africa, and Central and South America recently announced.

Canada introduces technology to improve work permit applications for Nigerians, others

To speedily process Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) and work permit extensions, Canada is increasing its use of automation technologies, Legit.ng reported.

The new automated technologies will be utilized to help process work permit extensions and PGWP applications by their complexity.

A work permit is a legal document that formally grants permission for an individual to look for employment, secure employment, and generate revenue in a foreign nation.

Source: Legit.ng