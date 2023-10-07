Campbellsville University in Kentucky, United States, has denied reports of suspending admission for Nigerian students

Kentucky, United States - Campbellsville University in Kentucky, United States, has reacted to reports of suspending admissions of students from Nigeria because of “high rates of fraudulent applications.”

According to Premium Times, a post on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that the university also suspended admission from Nepal and Bangladesh.

Campbellsville University denies suspending admission

The institution’s Vice President for Enrollment Management, Jason Meriwether, however, denied such a report.

In an email sent to Premium Times by the university spokesperson, Amber Meade, it reads:

“Campbellsville University does not deny admission based on nationality, origin, or location by policy or practice.”

Meriwether added:

“Campbellsville University has a long history of hosting students from Nigeria, Nepal, Bangladesh and more than 900 countries worldwide.

“As recently as July 2023, a delegation from Campbellsville University, led by Dr. Joseph Hopkins, university president, visited Nigeria and India to further partnerships and create opportunities for students pursuing graduate and undergraduate degrees at CU.”

The privately owned Christian university said it is investigating the sources of the misinformation.

