Yaba, Lagos - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria has announced the commencement of its 76th meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC).

The announcement was made via the social media handle of the examination body sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 3.

According to the social media post, the meeting will commence today to decide the fate of the students involved in examination malpractice in the last West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2022/2023.

The post reads:

"The 76th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) to consider & decide on the malpractice/irregularity cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 begins today.

"Stay tuned."

WAEC withholds results of over 262,000 candidates

In August, Legit.ng reported that at least 262,803 candidates who wrote the 2023 WASCCE had their results withheld.

The WAEC boss confirmed this, Patrick Areghan, who said the number constituted 16.9 per cent of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination.

He said:

“The reasons for this are not far-fetched. Candidates are no longer ready to study, they lack self-confidence and preparations for examinations are poor.

“There is over-reliance on the so-called ‘Expo’, which is non-existent.”

He added that all reported cases were being investigated, and reports of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for consideration and final decisions.

WAEC explains ‘outstanding’ results, tells candidates what to expect

Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has promised that WASSCE candidates with held/withheld results will know their fate after the NEC meeting.

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest of English-speaking West African countries.

The Council also awards certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

