The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has suspended the director and deputy director of the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP)

The director-general of ARCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, confirmed this via a statement released on Tuesday, July 15

It was gathered that the decision was linked to a nationwide advert on several billboards with the text ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary'

FCT, Abuja - The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has declared a sanction of the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) for approving an advert on several billboards nationwide with the text ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary.’

This development was confirmed via a statement released on ARCON's official social media handle on Tuesday, July 15.

The director and deputy director of the advertising standard panel (ASP) have been suspended over the billboard targeted at the judiciary.

As contained in the statement signed by the director-general of ARCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) was dissolved immediately, and an investigation would commence on the controversial billboard advert.

Similarly, it was gathered from the statement Dr Fadolapo revealed that the director and deputy director of ASP have also been suspended pending when the investigation is concluded.

The statement reads:

“Consequently, the Director and Deputy Director, Regulations have also been suspended. The suspension is to enable an unprejudiced investigation of the issue. The Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) Secretariat failing to diligently exercise its function as the gatekeeper of advertising, advertisement, and marketing communications is hereby dissolved,”

Nigerians react

In reaction to the sanction of ARCON on ASP and the condemnation of the ‘all eyes on the judiciary’ billboards adverts, some Nigerians vented their displeasure over the action.

Most notably, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, took to his social media page to support the controversial advert.

He wrote:

"We will soon install ALL EYES ON THE JUDICIARY BILLBOARDS in Lagos."

Similarly, Sam Amadi, a political analyst and public affairs commentator, said:

"#AllEyesOnJudiciary is protective of the integrity of judicial process. Justice is not afraid of open eyes. I

"It is those who violate justice that are afraid of open eyes. Don’t destroy our democracy by forcing people to close their eyes

"Open eyes should make a judge happy."

Court reserves judgment on suit seeking sack of Tinubu, Shettima

In another development, Justice Haruna Tsammani of the presidential election petition court has reserved the court's judgement on the petition filed by the APM.

The APM is asking the court to nullify the election that brought in Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president of Nigeria.

According to the suit, the candidature of Tinubu and Shettima should be nullified over the vice president's double nomination ahead of the poll.

